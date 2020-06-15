Cathedral’s Bob Karn Reminisces On Championship Anniversaries [PODCAST]

The Cathedral baseball team won the 2015 state championship on this day (June 15th) in 2015. In 2014, the Crusaders won a state title on June 16th.

To commemorate the anniversaries, longtime coach Bob Karn joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to reminisce about those seasons and relive some of the big moments.

The 2014 game was very dramatic, with a late rally pulling CHS past Fairmont, while the 2015 game was controlled by Cathedral throughout.

