Cathedral is the #1 seed in the upcoming Section 6AA softball playoffs, which begin Monday night in Waite Park. The Crusaders will take on Staples-Motley in Waite Park, with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.

CHS head coach Mark Chamernick joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday afternoon to discuss his team's successful regular season and to preview the playoffs.

