Cathedral Hockey Grabs Consolation Title at State

The Cathedral hockey team captured the Class A State Consolation boys hockey title Saturday with a 4-1 win over Alexandria at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. Cathedral fell behind 1-0 in the 1st period but scored 4 straight to earn the win. Joey Gillespie scored 2 goals, Andrew Dwinnell scored a power play goal in the 2nd period and Kyle Kozak added the 4th goal of the game for the Crusaders.

Nick Hansen had 22 saves for Cathedral who finishes the season with a 18-13-0 record. Mahtomedi won the Class A title with a 6-5 win over Warroad in the championship game and Hermantown took 3rd place with a 2-0 win over Orono.