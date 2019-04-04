Cathedral Baseball Coach Bob Karn [PODCAST]

Cathedral baseball coach Bob Karn will begin his 50th season on the bench Friday afternoon when the Crusaders take on Maple Lake at Dick Putz Field. He joined Dave Overlund of WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" on Thursday.

Topics include the weather this spring, challenges of having limited outdoor practice time, Cathedral's hockey championship, how the game has changed in recent years and the outlook for this year's Crusaders.

