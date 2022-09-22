Carol M. Broberg, 87, Long Prairie

August 10, 1935 - September 20, 2022

attachment-Carol Broberg loading...

A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 22, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Eagle Bend for Carol Broberg of Long Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at the Eagle Bend Cemetery. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.

Carol was born August 10, 1935 to Chester and Luvina (Gammelin) Broberg in Eagle Bend where she and her three siblings were raised and educated. She spent her adult life in Long Prairie enjoying a 42-year career at Hart Press which later became Banta. Carol never married but enjoyed frequent gatherings with her siblings, nieces and nephews at holidays and other gatherings, often at the lake in Annandale, Nevis and Hackensack or at her siblings' homes. She enjoyed following Long Prairie sports and the marching band, having been a drum major at Eagle Bend High School. She also inherited a love of the Minnesota Twins from her dad. She enjoyed travels with her long-time friend, Dana, and had a talent for making ceramic figures. Many of us received ceramic gifts that related to a special interest of ours.

She is survived by sisters Phyllis (Vern) Johnson of Eden Prairie; Dorothy Martinson of Brooklyn Park and by sister-in-law Geri Broberg of Hackensack. Additional family includes nieces JoEllyn Martinson, Deb (Bob) Johnson Rosenberg, nephews Ryan (Grace) Johnson and Craig Broberg and their families. She was also close with her Minette cousins and their families.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Luvina and Chester Broberg, her brother Orv, and brother-in-law Ken Martinson.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls for the wonderful care provided to Carol since 2018 and CHI Hospice for their assistance in recent months.