Carol J. Hyndman, 87, Sauk Rapids

May 23, 1935 - November 17, 2022

There will be no services for Carol J. Hyndman, age 87, who passed away November 17, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Private family burial will take place in the spring at Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Staples. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Carol was born on May 23, 1935 in Brainerd to Daniel and Marian (Kisler) Spencer. She was united in marriage to Dixon Hyndman in 1955 and they later divorced. Carol grew up in Staples, moved to Sartell, and enjoyed being back in Staples after retirement. She moved to Good Shepherd in 2019. Carol was a cashier at the Warehouse Market which is now known as Cash Wise. She retired in 2000. Carol enjoyed reading, gardening, and flower arranging, especially gladiolas. She was a caring and loving woman who was most proud of her family. Carol loved her cat, Moki, and she was so appreciative of how much her children took great care of her.

Carol is survived by her children, Kim (Bob) Brandel of St. Cloud, Kelli (Todd) Krajsa of Cushing, Monica (Brian) Laudenbach of Sartell, and Kirby (Tora) Hyndman of Champaign, IL; siblings, Daniel (LaVyrle) Spencer of Oak Park and Jeanne Huebner of Staples; daughter in law, Bev Hyndman of Sartell; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dan Hyndman; siblings, Edith Miller, Craig Spencer, Sue German, Charles Spencer, Nancy Case, Faye Case, and Barbara Longbell.

Special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers at Good Shepherd Court Apartments, Good Shepherd Memory Cottages, and St. Croix Hospice.