Carol B. Karasch (Christen), 74, Avon

December 25, 1946 - December 29, 2020

Carol B. Karasch (Christen), 74, of Avon passed away at the Saint Cloud Hospital on December 29, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Avon. Rev. Julius Beckermann will officiate and interment will be at Seven Dolors Parish Cemetery in Albany. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.

Carol was born on December 25, 1946 to Elmer and Marion (Wahnschaffe) Schmidt. She was a member of St. Benedict’s Church in Avon.

She is survived by children; John (Tami) Christen, Joe (Janet) Christen and Corrine (Tom) Lill, stepchildren; Russ (Mary Ann) Karasch and Jason Karasch, brothers; Andy (Nancy) Schmidt and Steve Schmidt, sister; Pat Karsch, grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husbands; James Christen and Melvin Karasch, 3 brothers, 1 sister and a step son.