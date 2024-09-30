Car Crashes Into Tent At City Festival in Northern Minnesota

HACKENSACK (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt, one seriously, after a car plowed into a tent at a city festival in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. at the annual Hackensack Chainsaw Carving event in downtown Hackensack.

The Sheriff says an 80-year-old man was attempting to park his car and got out of the vehicle when it continued to move away from the parking spot, with the man trying to get back into it. The vehicle ran into a tent area striking four adults participating at the event.

Three of them were treated for minor injuries and then brought to area hospitals by private parties for further evaluation. One person was airlifted to a Duluth hospital for serious injuries.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

