Car – Bicycle Crash South of Big Lake

BIG LAKE TWP (WJON News) - A cyclist had to jump off his bike to avoid being hit by a car south of Big Lake last week.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 22-year-old Ellie Visser of Big Lake was going north on Highway 25 when it left the road and rolled on June 6th.

Matthew Chandler, a 44-year-old from Monticello, was on a bicycle riding south against traffic. Near County Road 17, Chandler had to jump off his bike to avoid being hit by the SUV.

Chandler was sent to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Visser was not injured in the crash.

