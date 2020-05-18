Candidate Filing Period Opening for August Primary Election

UNDATED -- The filing period opens Tuesday for anyone interested in running for election in Minnesota's August Primary.

In the city of St. Cloud, the mayor's seat is up for election this year, as well as the three At-Large city council seats which are currently held by George Hontos, Carol Lewis, and Jeff Goerger.

In the city of Sauk Rapids, the mayor's seat is on the ballot, as well as two city council positions currently held by Dottie Seamans and Nick Sauer.

In the city of Sartell, there are two city council seats up for election which are currently held by Mike Chisum and Brady Andel.

In Stearns County three commissioners seats are up for election, District 2 Joe Perske, District 3 Jeff Mergen, and District 4 Leigh Lenzmeier.

In Benton County three commissioners seats are on the ballot, District 1 Warren Peschl, District 4 Spencer Buerkle, and District 5 Allen "Jake" Bauerly.

In Sherburne County, three commissioners' seats are on the ballot, Tim Dolan, Lisa Fobbe, and Barb Burandt.

In District 742 there are four school board seats up for election this year, they are currently held by Al Dahlgren, Shannon Haws, Jeff Pollries, and Monica Segura-Schwartz.

The Minnesota State Legislature House and Senate seats are also up for election this year.

The candidate filing period for the August 11th Minnesota Primary runs Tuesday through June 2nd. Absentee voting starts on June 26th.

In Stearns County, the county offices are still closed, but you can file in person at the Administration Center in downtown St. Cloud you just have to tell security that you are there to file for election and you will be escorted to where you need to go.

The candidate filing period for local governments that don't have a primary election will be open from July 28th through August 11th. Those candidates will automatically be on the November 3rd general election ballot.