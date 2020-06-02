Candidate Filing Period Ends Tuesday for Some Local Races

UNDATED -- The deadline to file as a candidate for several local elections is Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

In the city of St. Cloud:

Mayor:

Dave Kleis (I)

Steven Schiller

City Council 3 At-Large Seats:

George Hontos (I)

Jeff Goerger (I)

Carol Lewis (I)

Amed Said

Hassan Yussuf

Buddy King

Natalie Ratha

In the city of Sartell:

City Council 2 seats:

Mike Chisum(I)

Aaron Johnson

Alex Lewandowski

Jill Smith

In the City of Sauk Rapids

Mayor:

Kurt Hunstiger (I)

City Council 2 seats:

Dottie Seamans (I)

Nichola Sauer (I)

David Rixe

In District 742

School Board 4 seats:

Al Dahlgren (I)

Shannon Haws (I)

Hani Omar-Jacobson

Omar Abdullah Podi

Scott Andreasen

In Benton County

County Commissioner in District 1

Scott Johnson

Anthony Neis

Christine Scherbing

Christopher Winkelman

Commissioner in District 4

Jared Gapinksi

Richard 'Dick' Soyka

Commissioner in District 5

A. Jake Bauerly (I)

Beth Schlangen

In Stearns County

County Commissioner in District 4

Leigh Lenzmeier (I)

Jeff Johnson

Darrell Bruestle

County Commissioner In District 2

Joe Perske (I)

County Commissioner in District 3

Jeffery Mergen (I)

State Legislature

State Senate District 13

Jeff Howe (GOP) (I)

Michael Willemsen (DFL)

State Senate District 14

Jerry Relph (GOP) (I)

Aric Putnam (DFL)

Jaden Partlow (Legal Marijuana Now)

House District 13A

Lisa Demuth (GOP) (I)

Katy Westlund (DFL)

House District 13B

Tim O'Driscoll (GOP) (I)

Benjamin Carollo (DFL)

House District 14A

Tam Theis (GOP) (I)

Tamara 'Tami' Calhoun (DFL)

House District 14B

Dan Wolgamott (I) (DFL)

Paul Brandmire (GOP)