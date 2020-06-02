Candidate Filing Period Ends Tuesday for Some Local Races
UNDATED -- The deadline to file as a candidate for several local elections is Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
In the city of St. Cloud:
Mayor:
Dave Kleis (I)
Steven Schiller
City Council 3 At-Large Seats:
George Hontos (I)
Jeff Goerger (I)
Carol Lewis (I)
Amed Said
Hassan Yussuf
Buddy King
Natalie Ratha
In the city of Sartell:
City Council 2 seats:
Mike Chisum(I)
Aaron Johnson
Alex Lewandowski
Jill Smith
In the City of Sauk Rapids
Mayor:
Kurt Hunstiger (I)
City Council 2 seats:
Dottie Seamans (I)
Nichola Sauer (I)
David Rixe
In District 742
School Board 4 seats:
Al Dahlgren (I)
Shannon Haws (I)
Hani Omar-Jacobson
Omar Abdullah Podi
Scott Andreasen
In Benton County
County Commissioner in District 1
Scott Johnson
Anthony Neis
Christine Scherbing
Christopher Winkelman
Commissioner in District 4
Jared Gapinksi
Richard 'Dick' Soyka
Commissioner in District 5
A. Jake Bauerly (I)
Beth Schlangen
In Stearns County
County Commissioner in District 4
Leigh Lenzmeier (I)
Jeff Johnson
Darrell Bruestle
County Commissioner In District 2
Joe Perske (I)
County Commissioner in District 3
Jeffery Mergen (I)
State Legislature
State Senate District 13
Jeff Howe (GOP) (I)
Michael Willemsen (DFL)
State Senate District 14
Jerry Relph (GOP) (I)
Aric Putnam (DFL)
Jaden Partlow (Legal Marijuana Now)
House District 13A
Lisa Demuth (GOP) (I)
Katy Westlund (DFL)
House District 13B
Tim O'Driscoll (GOP) (I)
Benjamin Carollo (DFL)
House District 14A
Tam Theis (GOP) (I)
Tamara 'Tami' Calhoun (DFL)
House District 14B
Dan Wolgamott (I) (DFL)
Paul Brandmire (GOP)