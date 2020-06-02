Candidate Filing Period Ends Tuesday for Some Local Races

Getty Images

UNDATED -- The deadline to file as a candidate for several local elections is Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

In the city of St. Cloud:
Mayor:
Dave Kleis (I)
Steven Schiller

City Council 3 At-Large Seats:
George Hontos (I)
Jeff Goerger (I)
Carol Lewis (I)
Amed Said
Hassan Yussuf
Buddy King
Natalie Ratha

In the city of Sartell:
City Council 2 seats:
Mike Chisum(I)
Aaron Johnson
Alex Lewandowski
Jill Smith

In the City of Sauk Rapids
Mayor:
Kurt Hunstiger (I)

City Council 2 seats:
Dottie Seamans (I)
Nichola Sauer (I)
David Rixe

In District 742
School Board 4 seats:
Al Dahlgren (I)
Shannon Haws (I)
Hani Omar-Jacobson
Omar Abdullah Podi
Scott Andreasen

In Benton County
County Commissioner in District 1
Scott Johnson
Anthony Neis
Christine Scherbing
Christopher Winkelman

Commissioner in District 4
Jared Gapinksi
Richard 'Dick' Soyka

Commissioner in District 5
A. Jake Bauerly (I)
Beth Schlangen

In Stearns County
County Commissioner in District 4
Leigh Lenzmeier (I)
Jeff Johnson
Darrell Bruestle

County Commissioner In District 2
Joe Perske (I)

County Commissioner in District 3
Jeffery Mergen (I)

State Legislature 
State Senate District 13
Jeff Howe (GOP) (I)
Michael Willemsen (DFL)

State Senate District 14
Jerry Relph (GOP) (I)
Aric Putnam (DFL)
Jaden Partlow (Legal Marijuana Now)

House District 13A
Lisa Demuth (GOP) (I)
Katy Westlund (DFL)

House District 13B
Tim O'Driscoll (GOP) (I)
Benjamin Carollo (DFL)

House District 14A
Tam Theis (GOP) (I)
Tamara 'Tami' Calhoun (DFL)

House District 14B
Dan Wolgamott (I) (DFL)
Paul Brandmire (GOP)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: election 2020
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top