Canada to Quarantine Travelers, Suspend Flights South

TORONTO (AP) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing stricter restrictions on travelers response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus.

That makes it mandatory for travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada and includes suspending airline service to Mexico and all Caribbean destinations until April 30.

Trudeau says in addition to the pre-boarding test Canada already requires, the government will be introducing mandatory PCR testing at the airport for people returning to Canada.

He says travelers will then have to wait for up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense.

