Calvin “Jack” J. Eichhorst, 88, St. Cloud

May 21, 1934 - October 28, 2022

attachment-Calvin Eichhorst loading...

Calvin “Jack” Eichhorst, age 88 of St. Cloud, MN, passed away on October 28, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. A service of interment will be held at a date yet to be determined in Washburn, North Dakota.

Jack was born to Henry and Regina (Brosz) Eichhorst on May 21, 1934, in Washburn, North Dakota. In 1953 Jack Eichhorst met Judy Larson at the Evangelical Lutheran Church National Youth Convention in Moorhead, Minnesota and they were married in 1956. They started their life together doing lay ministry at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Northwest Angle - Lake of the Woods where they developed a conviction to serve the Lord. In 1972 Jack was ordained into the ministry by the American Lutheran Church at First Lutheran Church, Washburn, North Dakota where he had been baptized and confirmed. He and Judy then served at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN; Lutheran Bible Institute of Seattle; St. John’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown, ND; First Lutheran Church, Washburn, ND and Peace Lutheran Church, Lincoln, ND. His favorite Bible verse was “I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself up for me.” (Galatians 2:20)

Jack was civic minded. This led him to be involved in the civil rights movement and most significantly, based on Biblical principles he worked to protect the life of the unborn which led him to co-found Lutherans for Life and be active in Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.

Jack loved to be with people and through their extensive travels he and Judy developed lifelong friendships with people around the world. In his heart Jack was a North Dakota farm boy and spent the active years of his retired life living in the farmhouse where he was born. In the summertime he most enjoyed mowing the lawn with his dad’s old Farmall H and in the fall the sight and sound of a flock of geese and his times hunting with family and friends energized him.

Jack is survived by sons Dan (Chiyo); Nathan (Jody); Steve (Deb); daughter Martha Falk (late husband John); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids for their professional care shown to Jack these many years.