Businesses Burned in Floyd Upheaval Weigh Next Steps

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Charred piles of rubble remain in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood where rioters torched businesses following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Buildings that were set on fire have been razed by the city using emergency funds.

Now, the owners of the burned businesses are struggling to get back on their feet as they weigh what to do with the debris and decide whether they'll rebuild.

City spokeswoman Suzanne Donovan says officials have reached out to the businesses knowing that because of the coronavirus pandemic, they may need more time to make decisions on what's next.