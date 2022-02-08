Burgetta P. Nistler, 93, Watkins, formerly of Eden Valley

February 23, 1928 - February 5, 2022

attachment-Burgetta Nistler loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Burgetta P. Nistler, age 93, who died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Father Edward Vebelun, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at Assumption parish center in Eden Valley. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Burgetta was born February 23, 1928 in Cold Spring to Michael & Elizabeth (Ludwig) Zimmerman. She married Leonard Nistler on October 13, 1947 in Eden Valley and they were married for 69 years. She was a homemaker and lived in Eden Valley most of her life. Burgetta was a member of Eden Valley American Legion Auxiliary Post 381 for 51 years and Assumption Catholic Church where she was active in Christian Mothers. She always had a large vegetable garden that also had beautiful flowers, but no room for weeds. She enjoyed watching the birds, cooking, baking, and playing dominos. Burgetta was a faithful, kind, thoughtful, humble woman who never complained. She was a wonderful caregiver who was very family orientated.

Survivors include her children, Rene Kohlhoff of Eden Valley, Ken (Barbara) of Richmond, Mike (Sue) of St. Cloud, Sharon Nistler (Dick White) of Hutchinson, Gary (Wendy) of Big Lake, Joyce (Tim) Turner of Big Lake; brother, Elmer (Terri) Zimmerman of Milwaukee, WI; nine grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Len on June 12, 2017; infant daughter, Lois Ann; sisters, Florence Molitor, Alvina Beringer, Hildegard Molitor, Lucille Theis; brothers, Leander, Alfred, Raymond, and Eldred Zimmerman.