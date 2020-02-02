Bruins Rout Wild 6-1

The Minnesota Wild returned to the ice on Saturday where the Boston Bruins handed an embarrassing loss to the team hoping to make a last-minute playoff push.

Boston got on the board first, netting one in the first period to take the lead. In the second quarter, the Wild still struggled to get going, and the Bruins capitalized on that to build their lead up.

Up 4-0 entering the final period, Boston added two to their total. The Wild scored their only goal to prevent the shutout and earn the 6-1 loss.

Mats Zuccarello scored the lone goal for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves and allowed six goals.

The Wild fall to 23-22-6. On Tuesday they will host the Chicago Blackhawks. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.