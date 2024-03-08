Bruce Noel Scott, 80, Melrose

December 25, 1943 - March 6, 2024

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2024 at the Lakeview Cemetery in rural Grey Eagle for Bruce Scott, 80 who passed away on March 6, 2024 at the Melrose Care Center. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Bruce Noel Scott was born on December 25, 1943 to Glenn and Florence (Balzer) Scott in Round Prairie. He has lived in several cities over the years including Round Prairie, Cambridge, Brainerd, Little Falls, Browerville, Long Prairie, Osakis, Sauk Centre and Melrose. He had worked with the Todd County STEP program for many years.

Bruce always had a way of making people feel good. He went out of his way to give genuine compliments. His good-hearted teasing also let people know he cared for them. His hardy laughter could fill a room. He liked to watch movies and go out for coffee. More than anything though, Bruce loved his family.

Bruce is survived by his sister Rona Lammi of St Paul and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert, Royce and Keith and sister Vivian Stephen.