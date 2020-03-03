Bruce N. Morton, 79, Princeton

May 2, 1940 - February 28, 2020

Bruce N. Morton, age 79, of Princeton, Minnesota died on February 28, 2020.

Bruce Nash Morton was born on May 2, 1940, to Paul and Alice (Lee) Morton in Anoka, Minnesota, on the family farm. Bruce grew up helping his family on the farm in Anoka, which taught him to have a strong work ethic. He met sweetheart Joy Schumacher in St. Francis, and they were married on November 4, 1961. They created their home in Princeton, and together they raised three daughters. Bruce was a hard-working man who spent most of his life working construction and keeping busy with woodworking. He enjoyed being in nature, feeding the wildlife, and mowing his lawn. Bruce was known as being kind-hearted and fun-loving. Above all else, Bruce was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 28, 2020, at the Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton.

Bruce is survived by his daughters, Shelly (Thomas) Freichels of Sauk Rapids, Tracey (Bradley) Hunt of Milaca, and Jennifer (Daniel) Wudtke of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Alyssa, Sadie, Joshua, and Hannah; siblings, Bonita (Dick) Wells, Sharon (Clifford) Edblad, Gary (Sandy) Morton, and Fred (Claudia) Morton; sisters-in-law, Barb Morton, Shelly Morton, and Delores Morin; brother-in-law, Dick Swanson; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joy, in 2019; siblings, Clinton, Stan, Doug, Donna Swanson, LaVonne (Leo) Oehman, and Patricia (Clifford) Nutter.