Bruce N. Fuchs, 66, St. Joseph

October 9, 1956 – August 5, 2023

Bruce Nicholas Fuchs, age 66, St. Joseph, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from kidney cancer, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will take place Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 12:00 to 4:00 PM at Lions Park, 935 College Ave., St. Joseph, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bruce was born October 9, 1956 in Pleasanton, CA to Richard and Lucille (Schneider) Fuchs. Bruce held various jobs throughout his career. He worked for National Electrical Company as well as a carpenter in the building and remodeling industry. Bruce started his own business, BL Grafx, fixing computers, drawing house blueprints with Auto CAD programs, woodworking, furniture repair, refinishing and restoration, and CNC routering services.

Bruce will always be remembered as a loving, compassionate, and soft-hearted family man. He always enjoyed spending time with grandchildren, family, friends, and neighbors, especially playing cards and fishing.

Survivors include his significant other, Linda Heinen; brothers and sisters, Connie (John) Bonacci, Mary (Dan) Streit, Jean (Ralph) Walz, Steve Fuchs, Kevin (Cheri) Fuchs, Pam (Harold) Walz, Kenny (Nikki) Fuchs and Vicky (Karl) Holthaus.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lucille Fuchs and a niece Jennifer Bonacci.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.