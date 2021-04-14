BROOKLYN CENTER (AP) -- Protesters and police clashed for a third night in Brooklyn Center following the death of Daunte Wright Sunday.

Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer says there were 60 plus arrests for what he called riot and criminal behaviors:

Langer said those who destroy property and throw objects "make it unsafe for people to come and exercise their First Amendment rights."

Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge a former police officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says the city was getting ready to fire the officer, Kim Potter, when she resigned two days after shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

The suburb's police chief, who has also resigned, has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she tried to pull out her Taser.

Get our free mobile app

‌ ‌