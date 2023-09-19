Brooke J. Gotvald, 40, Hillman formerly of New London

April 10, 1983 - September 15, 2023

Brooke J. Gotvald, 40 of Hillman formerly of New London died unexpectedly Friday, September 15, 2023 in Backus while vacationing with family and friends. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Nordland Lutheran Church near Paynesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church and one hour prior to the service. For those who would like to, please join the family in wearing camouflage to the visitation in honor of Brooke. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were made with Johnson Funeral Home of New London. www.hafh.org

Brooke Janae Gotvald was born on April 10, 1983 in Iowa City, Iowa. She grew up in Iowa until moving to New London at the age of 4. She attended Prairie Woods Elementary and New London-Spicer High School graduating in 2001. She continued her education at Ridgewater College in Willmar. On November 1, 2013, Brooke was united in marriage to Alan Gotvald at her grandparents, Harlow and Doris Olson’s home. They made their home in Hillman where she worked with Alan at the family’s business Gotvald Implement.

Brooke enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and spending time with family, friends and her daughters. She is remembered for her selfless heart and always madding sure everyone was cared for and included.

Brooke is survived by her husband of 9 years, Alan; daughters, Kaiya, Amanda (Kaliah), and Allison (Keira); parents, Kevin and Melissa Olson; sisters, Kayla Richards and Krista (Ben) Schlitter; paternal grandfather, Harlow Olson and father and mother-in-law, Dick and Sandy Gotvald. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Doris Olson and Stan and Mary Waterman; and cousin, Robert Steinbronn, Jr.