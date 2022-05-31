Brian R. Huver, 62, Royalton formerly St. Stephen

January 12, 1960 - May 29, 2022

Brian was born on January 12, 1960 in St. Cloud to John and Roselyn (Popp) Huver. He lived most of his life in St. Stephen but has lived in Royalton the last four years. Brian worked as a Laborer most of his life and was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. He enjoyed riding his Harley, attending drag races, driving fast cars, taking road trips to Algona, IA, watching old time shows, and in his early years, he loved fishing and hunting. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his friends. He had a great sense of humor, good heart, and free spirit. Brian was most proud of his Harley and Camaro.

Brian is survived by his brother, Tim (Jackie) Huver of Sartell; niece and nephew, Morgan and Mathew Huver. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.