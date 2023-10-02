Brian Kenneth Wieber, 55, Sartell

April 26, 1968 - September 30, 2023

Brian Kenneth Wieber (age 55) of Sartell, died at home on September 30. He fought appendiceal cancer bravely and with incredible positivity for nearly three years. His journey, warrior spirit, zest for living, and positive mental attitude inspired hundreds of people along the way.

Brian was born April 26, 1968 to Richard and Sandra (Schoenecker) Wieber. He grew up in North St. Cloud, and later moved to Colorado, where he graduated from Thornton High School in 1986. He returned to the St. Cloud/Sartell area, and later earned a degree from St. Cloud Technical College. He spent most of his career years at Anderson Trucking Service St. Cloud.

Brian met his wife Holly in 2007, and married her (and her children) in 2014. Brian loved to spend time with family & friends, golf, fish, deer hunt, hike, visit breweries, enjoy the best meals, brag about his kids, sing, and go on adventures. Anyone who knew him knew he was the life of the party and he was down for anything. Woooooo! He loved a new experience and never said no to crazy ideas. When asked how he was doing, his usual answer was “Livin’ the Dream”, and he meant it. Brian learned to find joy in the simple things, and life, love & nature enchanted him. His goal was to see the world, and he worked hard, even as he battled, to check things off his bucket list.

Brian is survived by his wife, Holly; parents, Richard & Sandra Wieber; brother, Rick Wieber (Leah Oetting); daughter, Alexandra Pringle (Zee Carter); son, Dylan Pringle; nieces, Candace & Amber Wieber; great-nieces & nephews, Noah, Cam, Mya, & Emma; sister-in-law, Jennifer Sandberg, mother-in-law, Rita Sorensen; two best friends/chosen brothers, Denis Bechtold & Scott (Sara) Held; wonderpup, Silver Lining; and an incredible village of prayer warriors, family, and friends too many to count.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncles, Roger, Jack, Ted, & Bill; and aunts, Joan & Carol.

Brian fought his battle gracefully and (mostly) without complaint, and constantly expressed gratitude for his village and life in general. He never once said, “Why me?”. He just kept going. He savored every good day he could and never, ever gave up hope. He was deeply thankful to everyone at Coborn’s Cancer Center —especially every single nurse, who are angels without wings. He was later blessed by the incredible team (angels) with Coborn’s Home Care & Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held on October 9, 2023 at 4 pm at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell, with Pastor Jeff Sackett officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. A celebration & toast to Brian’s life at the Blue Line in Sartell will follow. Interment will be private.

Memorials or donations to the INDY Foundation or Coborn’s Cancer Center & Hospice are preferred.