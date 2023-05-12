Brian Anderson, 65, Little Falls

June 26, 1957 - May 11, 2023

Brian C. Anderson, 65 year old resident of Little Falls died May 11 at his home surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be Friday, May 19 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Pastor Beth Pottratz officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 AM until the hour of service at the church. A luncheon will follow at the VFW in Little Falls.

Brian was born June 26th, 1957 in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1975.

He was employed at Billy Graham Evangelistic Assn for 8 years as a mailing mechanic. In 1983 he joined United Mailing in Chanhassen. In 1985, he moved to Little Falls to open their expansion facility. He helped grow United Mailing, later to become IWCO Direct, into one of the top letter shops in the country as a maintenance supervisor (manager). He was the first person to open the Little Falls operation and the last one to leave when the plant shut down in December, 2022. He then joined Lakeshirts in Little Falls in March of 2023 and helped them grow their expansion facility.

Brian was a proud member of the Little Falls Fire department for 25 years, retiring as captain. He was also active with the Little Falls Youth Hockey Association as a member of the Board of Directors, helped coach ICE MITES and worked part time at the arena resurfacing the ice and doing maintenance.

Brian met the love of his life, Jeannie on September 18th, 2004. Since then, they’ve pretty much been inseparable. They married on July 23rd of 2011 and built a beautiful, blended family of 11 children. Brian and Jeannie enjoyed many motorcycle trips through the United States. Brian also enjoyed watching hockey, especially the MN Gophers, camping and being with his family.

Brian is survived by his loving wife Jeannie; his children, Sarah Wilson (Tim), Melissa Anderson-Wanna (Nick), Krista Elyea (Wade), Kaitlyn Anderson-Asseln (Jeff), Carl Anderson (Chelsea), Jenny and bonus children, Aaron Olson, Jordan Olson (Brittany), Stephanie Olson (Tyler Mueller), Austin Olson and Isaac Olson as well as 13 grandchildren and one on the way. He also is survived by his twin brother, Bruce Anderson, his sister Ardie Osterburgh and sister-in-law Carol Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Lois Anderson; sister, Mary-Jo Carlson and brother, Ted Anderson.