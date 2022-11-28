Brian Alvord, 75, St. Cloud

March 24, 1947 - November 22, 2022

A private service will be held on Friday December 2, 2022 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. For Brian J. Alvord, 75 of St. Cloud who died on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Health Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Brian was born on March 24th 1947 in St. Cloud to Frank and Lillian (Gilles) Alvord He graduated from Cathedral High School and then served in the United States Army from April 24, 1968 to April 20, 1970. He married Lorraine Karls in March of 1976. Brian was employed at the St. Cloud Hospital for 45 years retiring in 2015. He enjoyed playing cards, board games, doing Sudoku puzzles and fishing.

Brian is survived by his wife Lorraine “Lori”, children; James (Kari) Alvord of Avon, Stacy (Tim) VanDerveer of Sauk Rapids, and Jennifer Alvord of St. Cloud. Grandchildren; Kobe, Braylon, Hannah, Gavin, Faith, Hope, Noah and Grace.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert and John, sister Elaine Ligeros and twin infant daughters.

Brian’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at the St. Cloud Hospital and the hospice nurses at the Veterans Administration Health Center for their compassion and kindness. They are remarkable care givers.