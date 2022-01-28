Brent A. Hertz, 55, Sartell

February 6, 1966 - January 24, 2022

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Brent A. Hertz, 55 of Sartell who passed away on Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Wayne Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Brent Alan Hertz was born on February 6, 1966 to Jacob and JoAnn (Dalos) Hertz in Poplar, MT. He earned an associate’s degree in autobody repair. Brent married Kristi McLeod on November 23, 1990. He worked in the oxygen and medical equipment supply industry for over 25 years. Brent enjoyed music and sports, especially Minnesota teams. He was a very passionate person and was most proud of his family.

Survivors include his wife Kristi of Sartell; daughters and son, Tara (Matt) Grams of Sauk Rapids, Mason of Fargo, ND and Miranda of Moorhead; grandchildren, Logan, Eli and Ivy Grams; mother, JoAnn Vietz of Mandan, ND; brother, Cordell (Carla) of Bismarck, ND and sister, Lori (Gary) Ledahl of Bismarck, ND. He was preceded in death by his father.