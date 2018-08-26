Bradley “Brad” K. Albertson, 47, Rice

October 19, 1970 - August 24, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd for Bradley “Brad” K. Albertson, age 47, of Rice who passed away at his home on Friday. Pastor Mark Skinner and Pastor John Albertson will both officiate and burial will be in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services at the church in Brainerd on Wednesday.

Brad was born to Raymond and Anelda (Crocker) Albertson on October 19, 1970 in Brainerd. He worked at Knife River for 19 years as a dump truck driver. Brad was assigned truck, #22084, and he drove it with pride. He loved being outdoors, riding motorcycle, fishing, camping and was always up for new adventures. Brad had a big heart and was a teddy bear. He would do anything for anyone. Brad will be remembered most for being caring, kind, hardworking and attentive to others’ needs. A life truly taken too early and will be forever remembered and dearly missed.

Brad is survived by his fiancé, Tricia Kundinger of Rice; children, Jordan “Bentley” Albertson of Columbus, IN, Madison Albertson of St. Cloud, Paige Albertson of St. Cloud; brother, Pastor John Albertson of Cedar Rapids, IA; sister Debbie (Vince) Moe of Brainerd. He was preceded in death by his parents.