Boys Tennis Tournament Starts Tuesday

UNDATED -- Dozens of students will descend on the University of Minnesota campus this week for the State Boys Tennis Tournament.

The tournament will be split between the Baseline Tennis Center and Reed-Sweat Family Tennis Center.

Tuesday, Foley will face Rochester – Lourdes at noon in the Class “A” Team Tournament, while Becker will take on Mounds View at 2:00 p.m. in the class “AA” Team Tournament.

Looking ahead, in the Class “AA” Singles Tournament starting Thursday, Zach Bengston of Becker and Michael Plombon of St. Cloud Tech play at 8:00 a.m. The doubles team of Eli Scheideman and Ryan Benston of Becker will play in the Class “AA” Doubles Tournament at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The tournament will be live-streamed.

