Boys & Girls Clubs Continue to Offer Emergency Child Care

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is continuing to partner with our local school districts to provide child care for emergency and health care workers.

There has been a lot of confusion since Governor Tim Walz announced on Friday that the state was partnering with 38 YMCAs across the state for this care.

Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota President & CEO Mary Swingle says our local YMCA is not doing care. Instead, they are sending staff to work in the school-based programs that B&GC is managing.

Families should register at the Boys & Girls Club website if they meet the criteria.

All care is free.

The emergency workers' child care is open Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Mississippi Heights in Sauk Rapids, Pine Meadow in Sartell, and Madison Elementary in St. Cloud.