Boys and Girls Clubs Sewing Pouches for Animals in Australia

ST. CLOUD -- Local kids are helping animal rescue efforts amid continuing wildfires in Australia.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota's youth fashion designers are putting their sewing skills to the test and making animal rescue pouches to send over.

The Animal Rescue Collective put out a request for pouches with specifications and students and staff at the clubs decided it would be a quick and easy project they could do to help out.

The pouches sewn by the kids will be shipped out to Australia on Friday.

Reports say between 500 million and one billion animals have died in the fires so far.

