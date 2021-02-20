Boy Scouts Celebrate the First Group of Female Eagle Scouts

UNDATED -- The Boy Scouts of America is celebrating a major milestone this weekend with a virtual event honoring the nearly 1,000 girls and young women who are the first females to attain the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

Astronauts, admirals, U.S. senators, and one president - Gerald Ford - are among the scouts who earned the award in past decades.

Only in 2018 did the Boy Scouts start accepting girls as Cub Scouts. Older girls were admitted into the flagship scouting program in 2019.

One of the new Eagle Scouts is 16-year-old Isabella Tunney of Minneapolis. She accomplished the rare feat of earning all 137 merit badges.

