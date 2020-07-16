Boy Killed, Second Hurt by SUV In Douglas County Were 14

CARLOS (AP) -- Authorities say the bicyclist struck and killed by an SUV in Douglas County was 14 years old.

Blake Lee Nohre, of Miltona, died and a second 14-year-old boy, Nick Allen Lambertson, of Alexandria, was injured when they were struck on county Road 9 near Carlos about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A third 14-year-old boy biking with the two was not struck or injured.

Nohre was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lambertson was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Douglas County sheriff's officials say the 24-year-old driver from Parkers Prairie remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.