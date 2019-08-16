Boil Order Issued After E. coli Found in SJU Water

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University has executed a boil order after discovering E. coli in the campus water supply.

SJU emailed an alert to students and staff on Thursday.

According to a copy of the email obtained by WJON, the E. coli bacteria were found in a building within the distribution system. The source of the contamination was not provided in the email.

Chlorination and system flushing began immediately after the discovery, according to the email. They will continue to take water samples on a daily and weekly basis until the supply tests negative for the bacteria.

The MN Department of Health is involved in the decontamination effort and will grant approval to lift the boil order. They discourage any use of tap water for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice or preparing food unless it has been boiled for a minimum of one minute until further notice.

SJU says they will have a limited supply of bottled water around campus.

E. coli typically indicates water is contaminated with human or animal feces, and can quickly result in symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches. If you suspect you have had contact with E. coli and are experiencing any of these symptoms, you are encouraged to seek medical care.

St. John's University will begin fall classes on Monday, Aug. 26.