St. John’s Rugby Team Beat By Holy Cross in Third Place Game

HOUSTON, TX -- The St. John's University rugby team came up short in their final matchup of the weekend.

No. 2 St. John's fell 41-20 to no. 6 Holy Cross from Worcester, Massachusetts in the third-place game of the Men’s Collegiate Rugby Championship Small College Cohen Cup on Sunday.

With the loss, the Johnnies finish the cup in fourth place. The title went to no. 1 seeded Christendom.

The trip to Houston marked the club's fifth appearance in the final four since 2006. In 2013 and 2014 the team took first place, and in 2015 and 2019 they finished in third.

