Body of Missing 91-Year-Old Woman Found in St. Paul Creek

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a 91-year-old woman who had been missing was found dead in a creek in St. Paul.

Police say foul play is not suspected. Police had asked for the public’s help in finding Shoua Lee, who has memory problems after she left her residence at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

Family and community members had been searching for her, along with police. Her body was found around 6:30 p.m. Saturday submerged in a creek.

