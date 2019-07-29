Body of Missing 11-Year-Old Recovered from River

RAPIDAN (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy who apparently drowned while swimming in a southern Minnesota river.

The body of the missing Madelia boy was recovered from the Blue Earth River on Monday.

The boy, identified as Denilson Fidel Funes De Leon, was swimming in the river at Rapidan Dam County Park with other children Saturday when the current apparently pulled him into deeper water.

The body was recovered about one mile downriver from where the boys had been swimming.