Body of a Man Found in St. Cloud Parking Lot

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in a parking lot.

Officers got a call at 8:30 Monday morning about a person who was found in a parking lot at 4161 2nd Street South.

Police arrived on the scene where they identified the man as a 68-year-old Rice resident.

There were no signs of trauma and the initial investigation does not indicate any foul play. The man's cause of death remains under investigation and his name has not been released at this time.

