Body Found in Wright County Identified

HOWARD LAKE -- The identity of a body found in rural Wright County back in December has now been confirmed.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says it is Tony Perry's body.

Since July of last year, the Sheriff's Office has been working on trying to find Perry. His remains were found in Middleville Township which is just north of Howard Lake.

Now that his remains have been positively identified authorities are gain seeking information about his disappearance or his movements during the month of May 2020.

