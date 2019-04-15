Board Hears Recommendation for Sartell Elementaries

St. STEPHEN -- A recommendation has been made for the future of the two elementary schools in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district.

During Monday nights school board meeting in St. Stephen the recommendation was made to transition Oak Ridge elementary into a pre-K and Kindergarten Early Learning Center and to make Pine Meadow elementary the school for grades 1 and 2.

A couple of the factors that went into the recommendation is that Oak Ridge already has nine classrooms with lower counters and sinks, and it has more classrooms with bathrooms in them.

Oak Ridge was built in 2004 and Pine Meadow opened in 1999.

No final decision was made by the board Monday night, but they are expected to approve the recommendation at a future board meeting.

The change would happen with the start of the 2020 school year when the 3rd through 5th grades move to an Intermediate School, which is the current Middle School.