Sartell Superintendent To Retire At The End of The School Year

SARTELL -- Sartell-St. Stephen superintendent Jeff Schwiebert has announced he plans to retire at the end of this school year.

In a letter to the school board, Schwiebert says his last day will be June 30th.

He says while he is not sure where he will end up, he's looking forward to retirement and spending more time at the lake, traveling and with his grandkids.

Schwiebert has been the superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District for seven years.

He says he's thankful for the support the community has given the school district during his tenure and will always consider Sartell home.

The school board will look to accept his letter of resignation at their Monday meeting.