Blown Tire Causes Zimmerman Crash
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - A blown tire is to blame for a midday spinout South of Zimmerman.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Emma Rohloff of Zimmerman was driving South on Highway 169 just after noon today (Friday) when one of her car’s tires blew out.
The car spun and crashed into a guardrail.
Rohloff and two children under ten were taken to the Princeton emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
