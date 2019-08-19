Bite Squad Expanding to St. Cloud, Hiring 100 Drivers

Bite Squad

ST. CLOUD -- You will soon have another option for ordering food from your favorite St. Cloud area restaurant. Bite Squad has announced they are expanding to this area.

The on-demand restaurant delivery service says they are partnering with about 50 different restaurants in this area.

Delivery is available within a seven-mile radius.

You can order via Bite Squad seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. with delivery fees starting at $2.99.

The company is also looking to hire 100 drivers in the St. Cloud area.

As part of their kick-off to this area, Bite Squad is offering free delivery for a year for all customers who place an order between this Friday and September 1st.

Bite Squad started in Minneapolis in 2012 and is now available in 375 cities nationwide.

Filed Under: bite squad
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top