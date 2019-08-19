Bite Squad Expanding to St. Cloud, Hiring 100 Drivers

ST. CLOUD -- You will soon have another option for ordering food from your favorite St. Cloud area restaurant. Bite Squad has announced they are expanding to this area.

The on-demand restaurant delivery service says they are partnering with about 50 different restaurants in this area.

Delivery is available within a seven-mile radius.

You can order via Bite Squad seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. with delivery fees starting at $2.99.

The company is also looking to hire 100 drivers in the St. Cloud area.

As part of their kick-off to this area, Bite Squad is offering free delivery for a year for all customers who place an order between this Friday and September 1st.

Bite Squad started in Minneapolis in 2012 and is now available in 375 cities nationwide.