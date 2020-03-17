Bills to Land WR Diggs in Trade with Vikings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- The Buffalo Bills are set to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press.

The Bills agreed to give up four draft picks, including their first-round selection this year, to land a fifth-year player who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons, the person said.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot be completed until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

The Bills also get a seventh-round pick in the deal, which was first reported by FoxSports.com.