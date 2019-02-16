Bill Seeks to Reduce Foster Placements of Black Children

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Two Minnesota lawmakers have reintroduced legislation aimed at reducing foster placements for black children and keeping more families together within the state's child protection system.

Sen. Jeff Hayden and Rep. Rena Moran have sponsored the Minnesota African-American Family Preservation Act, which would also establish better oversight when black children are moved to foster families.

Hayden says there are too many examples of black children being raised in white foster homes and losing their cultural identity.

A Minnesota Department of Human Services official says black children are three times more likely to experience out-of-home placement than white children.

Moran says the bill didn't advance in the House last year, but she's hopeful that Republicans will support the proposal after hearing from black parents who have lost their children.