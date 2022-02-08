Bill Hooper, 55, Big Lake

December 28, 1966 - February 7, 2022

attachment-Harry Hooper loading...

Private family services will take place for Bill Hooper, age 55 of Big Lake who died Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell.

Bill was born December 28, 1966 in Minneapolis to Harry & Martha S. (Moorhead) Hooper. He attended Dunwoody College in Minneapolis and later worked as a salesman/Tech in auto parts stores. Bill had a great sense of humor who loved the outdoors, frisbee golf, animals and mostly motorcycle/vehicles with speed. Bill knew how to have fun. Throughout his whole life, Bill had constant challenges and yet he always seemed to overcome them.

He is survived by his mother, Marty of Big Lake; sister, Debby (Bob) Hooper Parrott of Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Memorials are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation Minnesota and Dakotas, Muscular Dystrophy Association, American Stroke Association, and American Heart Association.