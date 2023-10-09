Big Fall Storm Could Be Headed for Minnesota by Week’s End

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A pretty impressive fall storm system will develop later this week and bring widespread rain across the Upper Midwest.

It's too early to say who will see the highest amounts, but something to keep an eye on if you have outdoor plans. The northern heavy rain is associated with an area of low-pressure forecast to track from West Coast to East Coast through the workweek. In addition to the heavy rain, some wintry weather is in store for the northern Rockies through midweek.

Before the rain arrives, temperatures will continue to be below normal for the rest of the week. The coldest night will be tonight with freezing temperatures possible for many locations. Slightly warmer, but still below normal later this week. Highs in St. Cloud this week will stay in the lower to upper 50s. The normal high for this time of the year is about 60 degrees.

