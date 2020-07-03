Beverly Brown, 76, La Crosse, WI

October 30, 1943 - July 2, 2020

Memorial services will be at a later date for Beverly Brown, age 76, of La Crosse, WI who died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Lakewood Reflections in Staples.

Bev was born October 30, 1943 in St. Cloud to Ralph and Vida (Sprague) Mohs. She married Ronald Brown on June 13, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. They lived in Florida and most recently in La Crosse, WI. Bev enjoyed the sun and beaches, tennis, music singing and dancing. She was a smart, loving, fun mom and grandma with a great sense of humor.

Survivors include her husband, Ron of La Crosse, WI; daughters, Deb (Mike) Ferro of Florida, Rhonda (Jeff) Johnson of Minnetrista; grandchildren, Sierra, Dakota, Austin and Alexa; brothers and sisters, Bob (Frankie) of Sauk Rapids, Tim (Karen) of Illinois, Karen (Leon) Thelen of Sauk Rapids, Gretchen (Jeff) Johnson of Virginia, Colleen (Doug) Millard of Sartell, Becky (Tom) Schmidt of St. Cloud; sisters in-law, Lois of Sauk Rapids, Donna of Sauk Rapids and Terry of Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry, Frank, Ronny and Joe.