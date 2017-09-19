Betty M. Storms, 81, Clearwater

February 23, 1936 - September 16, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta for Betty Storms, 81, who died in the house she made into a home. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, September 22 at St. Mary Help of Christians and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, Christian Women will pray at 6 pm followed by Parish Prayers. Rev. Bob Rolfes will officiate, with burial in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Betty was born in Polson, MT, to Arvid and Helen (Imholte) Anderson. On May 20, 1954, at St. Marcus Church in Clear Lake, she became Mrs. Harold E. Storms, a name she cherished for 47 years…plus 16 more. Together, on the historical Century Farm, their love expanded to include nine children. She was the heart of the family, instilling values of honesty, hard work, loyalty, fun, and total reliance on God’s abiding love. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians and the Christian Women.

Betty had an artistic flair that extended from music and crafts to personalized legacy scrapbooks. She filled the homes of her family with treasured gifts, finding unique pieces and collections, especially curio cabinets (30+!). She made birthdays and holidays special, loved Christmas, and was always ready for a game of cards, especially Fox! Most of all, she lived her faith each and every day. Her white doves were one symbol of that faithfulness.

Survivors include her children: Larry, Lynn (Steve) Walentiny, Mark (Nadine Eller), Kim (Ray) Gregoire, Mary, Roxy, Darrell, Jen, and Rick (Stacey); 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and faithful companion Keeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold (the “apple of my eye”), brother Raymond, sister Ginny Weideman (by 16 days), granddaughter Krystal, and beloved dogs Lady and Fudge.