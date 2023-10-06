Betty L. Beckers, 84, St. Cloud

August 26, 1939 – October 2, 2023

Betty Lee Beckers, age 84, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, October 2, 2023 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN.

Betty was born August 26, 1939 in St. Cloud, MN to Leslie L. and Florence A. (Ness) Nelson. She married Roger J. Beckers on February 14, 2005 in South Padre Island, TX. Betty worked as a daycare provider in Coon Rapids, MN for 22 years.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Beckers, of St. Cloud, MN; son, Scott (Lisa Borgert) Chock of San Antonio, TX; daughter, Laurie (Randy Vokaty) Chock-Vokaty of Andover, MN; sisters, Lois Meister of St. Cloud, MN; Gail (Jim) Kimlinger of St. Cloud, MN; four grandchildren, Calyssa Oliverius, Travis Vokaty, Benjamin Chock, and Abbey Chock.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Brenda Chock and sister, Verna Rieder.