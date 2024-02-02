Betty Johnson, 62, Big Lake

January 23, 1962 - January 31, 2024

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Community Methodist Church in Monticello for Betty Johnson, 62, who passed away at her home in rural Big Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service at the church. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes in Big Lake has been entrusted with arrangements.

Betty LeeAnne Lund with her identical twin sister, Brenda were born to Francis, Sr. and Barbara (Mastley) Lund on January 23, 1962 in Minneapolis. She married Wendell Johnson on February 15, 1980 in Holyoke, CO. The couple moved to rural Big Lake in 1987. Betty worked various jobs in the community, but primarily she was a loving and dedicated mom for her five children.

Betty was a gifted cook who seemed to find ways to make what was really good even better. Sharing food with family and friends gave her great joy. She was very attentive to the needs of people she encountered and sought ways to help, whether that be bringing them a meal or providing encouragement. Betty enjoyed sewing, decorative painting, and all types of craft work. Finding deals at thrift shops and garage sales was also fun for her. Classic cars always caught her eye. More than anything though, Betty was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Finding ways to spend time with her loved ones, model values, and provide encouragement was a priority.

Betty’s giving and encouraging nature will be sorely missed by her husband Wendell; sons, Jeremy of Willmar, Christopher (Danielle) of Clearwater, Daniel (Amy) of Nisswa and Quinten (Cassie) of Woodbury; daughter Charlotte (Bobby) Stockstead of Elk River; sister Brenda (Jerry) Keeton of Bovey and sister Kathy Lund of Parker, AZ; fifteen grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Francis Lund, Jr. and Bryan Lund.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to your local food pantries.